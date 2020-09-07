Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of IMMU opened at $41.93 on Friday. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.58, a current ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

