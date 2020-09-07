Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stock Holdings Increased by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Immunomedics accounts for approximately 4.3% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.83% of Immunomedics worth $67,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

IMMU stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $41.93. 2,481,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,451. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.84 and a quick ratio of 12.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.