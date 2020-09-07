ILCOIN (ILC) Price Down 30.6% Over Last 7 Days

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $426,515.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, IDAX, Graviex and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ILCOIN Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,498,606,407 coins and its circulating supply is 544,909,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCOIN Coin Trading

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, IDAX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, Graviex, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

