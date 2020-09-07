Ignition Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $133,005.04 and $22.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,191.55 or 0.99786513 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00186314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,344,113 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,940 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.