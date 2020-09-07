IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Sold by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP decreased its holdings in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,024 shares during the quarter. IGM Biosciences accounts for about 1.3% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.30% of IGM Biosciences worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.40. 209,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,068. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $27,303.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 74,253 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,378.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

