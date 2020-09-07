Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ICLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $7.88 on Friday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.47 million, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth $266,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

