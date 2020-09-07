iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.17. 92,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.