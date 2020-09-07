Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Societe Generale lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HSBC lowered Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Iberdrola stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.35. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

