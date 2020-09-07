IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 1.0% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $113,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average of $195.58. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.05.

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

