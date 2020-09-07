IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for about 21.1% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $34,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $544,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $1,703,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 377.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.20. 1,694,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average of $195.58. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $137.97.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 40,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.