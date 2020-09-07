Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Takes $34.40 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,400,000. Square accounts for 4.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Square at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Square by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,788,000 after buying an additional 304,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ traded down $6.47 on Monday, reaching $146.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,995,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average is $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.11 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $170.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB boosted their price target on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen lowered Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,192,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.