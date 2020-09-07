Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Sells 45,861 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,861 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 3.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

Intuit stock traded down $6.52 on Monday, reaching $333.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.78. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.