Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 6.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM traded down $10.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,374,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,424,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.48 and its 200-day moving average is $179.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.49, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $900,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,690,749.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,041 shares of company stock valued at $158,367,738. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.