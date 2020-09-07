Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $54.27 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 468.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,418 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 7.6% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $54,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

NOW traded down $18.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $450.35. 2,680,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $501.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,027.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

