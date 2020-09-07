Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $28.97 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.1% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,926,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock worth $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $346.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

