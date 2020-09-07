Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Buys 39,809 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 7.9% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $56,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $13.15 on Monday, hitting $191.84. 17,034,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average of $146.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

