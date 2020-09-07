Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Acquires 55,533 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 2.6% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,603 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,497 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $378,091,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $320,599,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,367 shares of company stock valued at $75,540,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.90.

WDAY traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.80. 2,585,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.45. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

