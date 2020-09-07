HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 31.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 326,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.19. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.