Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 177.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 32,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

