HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns Sell Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HSBC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HSBC by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,686,000 after buying an additional 3,098,634 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $14,812,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $2,271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,670,000 after buying an additional 356,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 362.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

