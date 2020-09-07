HOQU Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood. During the last week, HOQU has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $187,962.60 and $2.26 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00118804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.01708630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00211123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168666 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.