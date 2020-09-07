Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0084

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. Honest has a total market cap of $790,882.86 and approximately $1,562.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00118788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.53 or 0.01708391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00212856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00169965 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

