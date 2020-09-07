Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Decreased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.33.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,253,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,782. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

