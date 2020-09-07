Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,782 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Home Depot worth $520,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $269.66. 5,253,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.58. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

