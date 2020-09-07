Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Raised by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,315,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,080 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $74,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 37.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.24. 2,627,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,030. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

