Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,696,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of DT traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a PE ratio of -29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 21,412,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $875,790,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 136,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,587,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,131,211 shares of company stock worth $905,009,288. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

