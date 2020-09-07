Holocene Advisors LP Takes $80.53 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 932,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,533,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.79% of Celanese at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,288,000 after purchasing an additional 561,974 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $458,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $7,962,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,316. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

