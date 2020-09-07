Holocene Advisors LP Sells 1,131,611 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131,611 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $64,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.01. 8,947,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,270. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $87.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

