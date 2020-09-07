Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 32,404.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 1.4% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Splunk worth $156,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 54.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.14. 2,169,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,225. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.54. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,907,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 3,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $552,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,044.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,825 shares of company stock worth $16,817,730. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.