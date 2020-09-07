Holocene Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 251.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $94,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.35. 2,192,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,018. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Northland Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lumentum from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,920,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

