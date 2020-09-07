Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,090,670 NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,090,670 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,380,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up 1.1% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after acquiring an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $126.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,183. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

