Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 6,020 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of United Rentals worth $46,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE:URI traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.43. The stock had a trading volume of 966,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,840. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $186.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.