Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 488,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $94,806,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Insulet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,077,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,630,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,653,000 after acquiring an additional 231,511 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.44.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.83. 323,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,730. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 731.56 and a beta of 0.82. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $233.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

