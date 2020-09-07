Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 972,068 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $54,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.00. 3,205,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,817. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,850.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.73.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

