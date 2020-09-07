Holocene Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,747 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark accounts for 1.1% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Kimberly Clark worth $123,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,959,000 after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

