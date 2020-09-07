Holocene Advisors LP Invests $84.30 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,482,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,301,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000.

OTIS stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.49. 2,697,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.38. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

