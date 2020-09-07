Holocene Advisors LP Invests $54.65 Million in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 455,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4,692.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,800 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,226,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,099,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Baidu by 2,999.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,961,000 after buying an additional 742,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 354.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 685,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,685,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.08.

BIDU stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.87. 3,144,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.37, a PEG ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.