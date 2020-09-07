Holocene Advisors LP Invests $42.28 Million in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,298,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,276,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Schlumberger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,384,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,554. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.10. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

