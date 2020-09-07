Holocene Advisors LP Invests $41.05 Million in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 526,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,054,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Blueprint Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after acquiring an additional 432,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $3,761,008. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $73.04. 583,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,697. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

