Holocene Advisors LP Invests $113.13 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 379,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,125,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of SBA Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.29. 480,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

