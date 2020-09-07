Holocene Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2,812.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 454,880 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Hill-Rom worth $51,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

NYSE:HRC traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $90.98. 374,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,622. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.25.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.