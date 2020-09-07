Holocene Advisors LP Has $83.98 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 298,390 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $83,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,629,900.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,950 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded down $6.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

