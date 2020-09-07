Holocene Advisors LP Has $74.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $74,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.56. 798,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,085. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

