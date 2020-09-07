Holocene Advisors LP Has $58.20 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,210 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $138.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,836,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $133.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

