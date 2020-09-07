Holocene Advisors LP Has $48.01 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261,160 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Enbridge worth $48,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.58. 4,279,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

