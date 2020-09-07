Holocene Advisors LP Has $40.74 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $40,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after buying an additional 209,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,514,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,267,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP traded down $2.49 on Monday, hitting $159.43. 702,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. SAP’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

