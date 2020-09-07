Holocene Advisors LP Has $248.35 Million Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,328 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $248,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $18.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $450.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,680,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,315. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a PEG ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $501.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $444.91 and its 200 day moving average is $370.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

