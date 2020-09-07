Holocene Advisors LP Has $151.15 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155,649 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.3% of Holocene Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of CSX worth $151,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 11,000.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.51. 4,178,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

