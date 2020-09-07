Holocene Advisors LP Has $116.95 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302,596 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.0% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $116,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 135,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,165.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 325,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 299,559 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,635 shares of company stock worth $44,190,216 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.01. 82,267,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,608,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

