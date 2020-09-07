Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 388.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,440,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325,750 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $137,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of GM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.00. 13,821,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,856,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.12. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

